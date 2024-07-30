Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Howden Joinery Group to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HWDJY

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

About Howden Joinery Group

Shares of OTCMKTS:HWDJY opened at $46.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.49. Howden Joinery Group has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $46.58.

(Get Free Report)

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.