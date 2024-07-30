Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS HWDJY opened at $46.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.49. Howden Joinery Group has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $46.58.
About Howden Joinery Group
