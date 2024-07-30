Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJYFree Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HWDJY opened at $46.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.49. Howden Joinery Group has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $46.58.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

Featured Stories

