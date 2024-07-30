H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$209.52 million during the quarter.
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
