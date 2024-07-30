Hub Group (HUBG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Hub Group to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Hub Group Stock Up 1.4 %
HUBG traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,214. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.90. Hub Group has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $47.58.
Hub Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.
About Hub Group
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
