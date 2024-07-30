Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) versus The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Critical Comparison

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Free Report) and The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Huize and The Baldwin Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huize 0 0 0 0 N/A The Baldwin Insurance Group 0 0 3 1 3.25

The Baldwin Insurance Group has a consensus price target of $41.75, suggesting a potential downside of 2.34%. Given The Baldwin Insurance Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Baldwin Insurance Group is more favorable than Huize.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huize 4.91% 14.88% 6.02% The Baldwin Insurance Group -4.29% 9.21% 2.82%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Huize and The Baldwin Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

70.4% of The Baldwin Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 30.4% of Huize shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of The Baldwin Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Huize has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Baldwin Insurance Group has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Huize and The Baldwin Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huize $1.21 billion 0.04 $9.89 million $0.17 5.51 The Baldwin Insurance Group $1.22 billion 4.12 -$90.14 million ($0.92) -46.47

Huize has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Baldwin Insurance Group. The Baldwin Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Huize, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Huize

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers online insurance product and service platform through various internet channels in the People's Republic of China. The company provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, annuity, and term and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products. It also offers offline insurance intermediary and brokerage services. The company also provides digital and technology development services; investment, technology development, internet information, management, and financial consulting services; business management and catering services; and insurance agency services. Huize Holding Limited was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families. The Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions segment offers Future platform, that manufactures technology-enabled insurance products suite comprises personal, commercial, and specialty lines; specialty wholesale broker business that delivers professionals, individuals, and niche industry businesses; and reinsurance brokerage services. The Mainstreet Insurance Solutions segment provides personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in communities. The company was formerly known as BRP Group, Inc. and changed its name to The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. in May 2024. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

