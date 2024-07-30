Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $113.93

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $113.93 and last traded at $113.50, with a volume of 258260 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HURN. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.44.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $355.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.80 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,932. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $26,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,932. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 34,013 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $3,424,768.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,566,805.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,172 shares of company stock worth $3,628,318 over the last ninety days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,053,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,892,000 after acquiring an additional 128,274 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 242.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Articles

