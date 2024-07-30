Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Hyster-Yale Materials Handling to post earnings of $2.28 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 42.94% and a net margin of 3.61%. On average, analysts expect Hyster-Yale Materials Handling to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:HY traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $80.07. The stock had a trading volume of 24,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.21. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $81.78.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HY. Northland Capmk upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.