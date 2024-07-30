ICON (ICX) Trading 2.7% Higher This Week

ICON (ICX) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. During the last week, ICON has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $168.28 million and approximately $4.19 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About ICON
ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,010,398,199 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community.
According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,010,385,731.3108135. The last known price of ICON is 0.16839861 USD and is up 0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $3,346,452.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”
