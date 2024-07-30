IDP Education Limited (OTCMKTS:IDPUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IDP Education Limited (OTCMKTS:IDPUF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,579,800 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the June 30th total of 1,314,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15,798.0 days.
IDP Education Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS IDPUF remained flat at $8.34 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.64. IDP Education has a 1 year low of $8.34 and a 1 year high of $8.34.
IDP Education Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than IDP Education
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for IDP Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDP Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.