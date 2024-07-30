iExec RLC Price Down 11.5% This Week (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 29th. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for approximately $1.74 or 0.00002631 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $126.01 million and $8.64 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get iExec RLC alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00010001 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008795 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,218.86 or 1.00080933 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000984 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00011324 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006978 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.67 or 0.00072044 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.81274086 USD and is up 3.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $4,639,408.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for iExec RLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iExec RLC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.