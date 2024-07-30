Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) Plans GBX 11.30 Dividend

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.30 ($0.15) per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Inchcape Price Performance

Inchcape stock traded up GBX 24 ($0.31) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 865 ($11.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,603. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,293.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. Inchcape has a twelve month low of GBX 597.50 ($7.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 869.50 ($11.18). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 796.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 737.24.

Get Inchcape alerts:

Insider Activity at Inchcape

In related news, insider Adrian Lewis sold 6,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 768 ($9.88), for a total value of £50,242.56 ($64,628.97). In other news, insider Alison Platt acquired 12,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 823 ($10.59) per share, with a total value of £99,936.89 ($128,552.73). Also, insider Adrian Lewis sold 6,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 768 ($9.88), for a total transaction of £50,242.56 ($64,628.97). 14.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on INCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.51) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.38) price target on shares of Inchcape in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.15) price target on shares of Inchcape in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INCH

Inchcape Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. It operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.