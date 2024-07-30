Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Short Interest Down 10.1% in July

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,024,000 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the June 30th total of 4,475,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,048.0 days.

Industrias Peñoles Stock Performance

Shares of IPOAF remained flat at $13.75 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.19. Industrias Peñoles has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $20.30.

About Industrias Peñoles

Industrias Peñoles, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, and sale of mineral concentrates and ores in Mexico, Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Precious Metal, Base Metal, Metallurgical, and Other segments.

