Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives $7.55 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.55.

A number of research firms have commented on INFN. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.65 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Infinera from $5.40 to $6.65 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Infinera in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of INFN stock opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.64. Infinera has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average is $5.33.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Infinera had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $306.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFN. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Infinera during the first quarter worth $39,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

