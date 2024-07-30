Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,782,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 63,878 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Infinera worth $10,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Infinera in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in Infinera during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,573,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,976,030. Infinera Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.33.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Infinera had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $306.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

INFN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.65 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Infinera from $5.40 to $6.65 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Infinera in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.55.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

