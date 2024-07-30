Insider Selling: Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,639,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,919,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Eren Bali also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Udemy alerts:

On Tuesday, June 11th, Eren Bali sold 400 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $3,600.00.

Udemy Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ UDMY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.14. The company had a trading volume of 908,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,899. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average is $10.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 2.00. Udemy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $16.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Udemy had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $196.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UDMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Udemy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Udemy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UDMY

Institutional Trading of Udemy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Udemy by 261.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Udemy by 60.8% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Udemy by 18.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Udemy by 10.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Udemy

(Get Free Report)

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.