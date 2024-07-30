Insider Selling: Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Sells 1,506 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $25,195.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 409,540 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,604.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anirma Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Anirma Gupta sold 1,566 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $24,868.08.

Unity Software Price Performance

NYSE:U traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.17. 5,879,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,504,224. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average of $24.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $47.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $460.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.53 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 40.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.50 target price on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Software

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of U. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 2,429.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

