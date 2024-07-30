Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) shot up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $142.67 and last traded at $142.67. 86,412 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 585,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on INSP. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.29.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INSP

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.40 and a beta of 1.31.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.29. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $164.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 6,846.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,229,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,175 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,430,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,959,000 after purchasing an additional 453,294 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 742,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,954,000 after purchasing an additional 380,362 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 648.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 304,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,023,000 after purchasing an additional 264,139 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $49,116,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Get Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.