International Business Machines (IBM) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/25/2024 – International Business Machines had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $211.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – International Business Machines had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $210.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – International Business Machines had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – International Business Machines had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $190.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2024 – International Business Machines is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

6/19/2024 – International Business Machines was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $191.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,062,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,427,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its stake in International Business Machines by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

