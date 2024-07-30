International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IMXI shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on International Money Express in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Money Express from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Get International Money Express alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on International Money Express

International Money Express Stock Performance

Shares of IMXI stock opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $700.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.84. International Money Express has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $24.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average is $20.95.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. International Money Express had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business had revenue of $150.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Money Express will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of International Money Express

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMXI. Access Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 86.8% in the second quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 76,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 35,765 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in International Money Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in International Money Express by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in International Money Express by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.