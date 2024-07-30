InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Short Interest Down 8.3% in July

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 718,200 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the June 30th total of 783,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 448.9 days.
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $9.41 during trading on Tuesday. 1,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.40.
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.