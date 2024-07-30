InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Short Interest Down 8.3% in July

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 718,200 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the June 30th total of 783,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 448.9 days.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $9.41 during trading on Tuesday. 1,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.40.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent?REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution?through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within?markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies,?sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement?an efficient portfolio management structure, and?offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

