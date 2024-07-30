Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ PXI traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $47.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.96. Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $41.03 and a 12 month high of $51.20.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.1934 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,399,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,450,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 17,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

