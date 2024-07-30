Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:INVH opened at $34.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.51. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $36.92.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $646.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.97 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 18.75%. Analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 128.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,594,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,068 shares in the company, valued at $970,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 496.9% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 4,524.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after acquiring an additional 294,290 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 297,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 127,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 302,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after acquiring an additional 11,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.