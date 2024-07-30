iomart Group (LON:IOM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $122.00

Shares of iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 122 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 123 ($1.58), with a volume of 55059 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128 ($1.65).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a report on Friday, June 7th. Numis Securities raised iomart Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.38) target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.38) target price on shares of iomart Group in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 131.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 137.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £138.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,033.33 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from iomart Group’s previous dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. iomart Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8,333.33%.

iomart Group plc engages in the provision of cloud hosting and managed services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The Cloud Services segment offers managed cloud computing facilities and services, such as colocation data centre and disaster recovery services through a network of owned data centres, to the larger SME and corporate markets.

