iRobot (IRBT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.07) per share for the quarter. iRobot has set its Q2 guidance at ($1.81)-($1.74) EPS and its FY24 guidance at ($3.13)-($2.71) EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $150.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.45 million. iRobot had a negative net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 99.56%.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot Stock Performance

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. iRobot has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $42.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

View Our Latest Report on iRobot

About iRobot

(Get Free Report)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.