Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Holdings Lifted by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,235,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,226,377 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 2.71% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $36,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 331.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 517.4% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $282,549.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,556.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $282,549.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,556.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $143,198.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,528 shares in the company, valued at $877,631.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD remained flat at $6.94 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,341,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,404. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average of $8.96.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.20). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.45% and a negative net margin of 254.41%. The company had revenue of $74.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

