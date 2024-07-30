iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 729,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,473 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $42,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $59.86. 371,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,542. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.86. The company has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $60.56.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

