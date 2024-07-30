iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 61,419 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the previous session’s volume of 25,639 shares.The stock last traded at $95.74 and had previously closed at $96.85.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.2159 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUSL. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

