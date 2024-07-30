iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 61,419 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the previous session’s volume of 25,639 shares.The stock last traded at $95.74 and had previously closed at $96.85.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.2159 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
