iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Purchased by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Republic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares Global Energy ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $45.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.42.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

