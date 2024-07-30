iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $46.95

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.95 and last traded at $46.94, with a volume of 103778 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.98.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.38.
iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.
About iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF
The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.
