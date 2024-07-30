iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $46.95

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.95 and last traded at $46.94, with a volume of 103778 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.98.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.38.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

About iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 34,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

