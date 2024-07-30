iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.94

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.94 and last traded at $24.93, with a volume of 48562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBDQ. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,730,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 823,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,426,000 after acquiring an additional 107,327 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 492,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,193,000 after acquiring an additional 77,794 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 126,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 75,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 819.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 65,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 58,806 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

