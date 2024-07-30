iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Stake Lifted by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 1,467.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,095 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $5,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 72,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.85. The stock had a trading volume of 977,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,057. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $88.33 and a 1 year high of $116.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.91.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.9354 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.