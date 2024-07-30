iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Stock Holdings Lowered by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 79.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68,726 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EWZ. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 131.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 288.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 114.7% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 51,175 shares during the period.

Shares of EWZ stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.42. 9,235,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,417,068. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1-year low of $26.83 and a 1-year high of $35.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

