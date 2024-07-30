iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) Hits New 52-Week High at $83.38

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $83.38 and last traded at $83.10, with a volume of 121914 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.76.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $997.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.11.

Get iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

About iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

