iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,795,000.

DSI stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.69. 6,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,245. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.45. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $77.47 and a 52-week high of $107.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

