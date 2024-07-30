iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,263 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 101.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA DSI traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,273. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.45. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $77.47 and a 1-year high of $107.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.