iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,919 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,947,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,959,000 after acquiring an additional 167,538 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,170,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,984,000 after buying an additional 755,493 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $216,845,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,132,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,378,000 after acquiring an additional 112,455 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,940,000 after acquiring an additional 238,700 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS:USMV traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.49. 1,211,800 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.29. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

