iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.46. 1,013,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,402. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $85.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.90. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

