iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Hits New 12-Month High at $122.06

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $122.06 and last traded at $121.76, with a volume of 181535 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.98.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sensible Money LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

