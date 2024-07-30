iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Sets New 12-Month High at $102.04

Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $102.04 and last traded at $101.87, with a volume of 6907 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.65.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Financials ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 436.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 81.1% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

