iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Sets New 12-Month High at $65.67

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.67 and last traded at $65.15, with a volume of 34253 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.07.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.06.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

