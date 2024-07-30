Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,310,500 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the June 30th total of 8,684,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Italgas Price Performance

ITGGF remained flat at $5.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.12. Italgas has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $5.05.

About Italgas

Italgas S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of natural gas in Italy. It is involved in the transportation of gas to households, enterprises, etc. The company operated a distribution network of 81,309 kilometers. It also engages in metering activities; and distributes and sells water.

