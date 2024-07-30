J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Holdings Lifted by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $5,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,769,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,946,628,000 after purchasing an additional 25,109 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,168,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $433,186,000 after buying an additional 62,313 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7,720.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 983,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,485,000 after buying an additional 971,124 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at $185,299,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 887,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,336,000 after acquiring an additional 120,202 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Persio V. Lisboa acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,511.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ JBHT traded up $2.78 on Tuesday, reaching $173.30. The stock had a trading volume of 259,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,783. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.12 and a 1 year high of $219.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.88.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

