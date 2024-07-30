Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock Position Reduced by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JBL. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.63.

Jabil Trading Down 0.4 %

JBL opened at $109.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.18 and a 1-year high of $156.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.91%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

