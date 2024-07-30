Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 176,419 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 59.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 474,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,419 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $28,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First American Financial by 82.3% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FAF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on First American Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on First American Financial from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

FAF traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $60.09. The stock had a trading volume of 708,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,831. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.28. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $65.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.96 and a 200-day moving average of $56.86.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 101.44%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

