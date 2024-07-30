Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Grows Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Dillard’s worth $46,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dillard’s by 15.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,255,000 after purchasing an additional 52,974 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its position in Dillard’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 5,002,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,147,000 after purchasing an additional 47,951 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Dillard’s by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,881,000 after purchasing an additional 36,253 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter worth about $9,036,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter worth about $7,677,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

NYSE:DDS traded up $5.89 on Tuesday, hitting $394.95. The stock had a trading volume of 122,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,146. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.39 and a 52-week high of $476.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $428.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $423.82.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 18th. The company reported $11.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.69 by $1.40. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 34.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 2.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Dillard’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

