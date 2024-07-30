Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $9.12 Million Position in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 756,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 269,604 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 1.68% of Xperi worth $9,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XPER. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xperi by 339.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 451,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after buying an additional 348,464 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 67.1% during the first quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 417,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 167,713 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 640,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,061,000 after acquiring an additional 88,974 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,492,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,154,000 after acquiring an additional 87,173 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter worth $911,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XPER shares. BWS Financial restated a “top pick” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Xperi stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,783,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,060. The company has a market capitalization of $360.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.56. Xperi Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $118.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.23 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 22.93% and a negative return on equity of 8.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xperi Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

