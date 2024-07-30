Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Increases Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 261.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,783 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.23% of HF Sinclair worth $26,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DINO shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $372,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,933,869.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DINO traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,818,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,703. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $47.09 and a twelve month high of $64.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

