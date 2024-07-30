Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 378,261 Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 378,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,981,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Crown as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Crown by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.21.

In other Crown news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $746,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,470.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $1,275,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,678 shares in the company, valued at $50,480,440.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $746,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,470.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,659,320. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown stock traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $87.36. 1,336,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,826. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.07. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.61 and a 12-month high of $94.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

