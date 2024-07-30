James Halstead (LON:JHD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $174.73

Shares of James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 174.73 ($2.25) and last traded at GBX 174.73 ($2.25), with a volume of 165328 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 184 ($2.37).

James Halstead Trading Down 6.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 186.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 193.75. The firm has a market cap of £718.88 million, a P/E ratio of 1,672.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.29.

About James Halstead

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. Its products are used in healthcare, education, and retail infrastructures.

