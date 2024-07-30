Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 10,303 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,239,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,303 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.07% of Ziff Davis worth $204,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 362.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Ziff Davis from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Ziff Davis from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ziff Davis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.88.

Ziff Davis Price Performance

ZD traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.16. The stock had a trading volume of 298,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,092. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 1.29. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $73.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.40 and a 200 day moving average of $58.84.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $314.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.71 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.